The Organisations Helping To Fight Period Poverty In Your Area

Unless you've been avoiding the news for the past few years, you'll know that period poverty in this country is a big problem. An extraordinary one in 10 girls have been unable to afford sanitary products. A similar number have had to "improvise" their sanitary wear, using things like socks, T-shirts or tissue paper.
The statistics (from a study done by Plan International UK) make for shocking reading. Even more so when you take into account that not having access to sanitary products can end up with girls missing school – an integral part of them getting ahead and making their place in this world.
Period poverty doesn't stop at schoolgirls, of course. The growing homelessness problem in this country has highlighted another need. As if living between couches, shelters and the streets isn't hard enough, imagine having your period without regular access to bathrooms, or the sanitary products needed. And what about asylum seekers? Unable to work while seeking asylum means no money to buy anything, let alone pads, tampons and the rest.
One part of the UK gets it. Scotland has had period poverty on its radar for a long time and recently became the first country in the world to pass a ruling that will provide free sanitary products to all school-age girls. It's a huge leap forward, and the country should be immensely proud.
However, that's Scotland. What about the rest of the UK and Ireland? Well, luckily there are some incredible organisations – both nationwide and local – that are doing their bit to help out the women in crisis in their areas. Click through to find out what's happening near you, and how you can get involved to help #endperiodpoverty.