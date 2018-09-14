Skip navigation!
Rag Week
The Short Film Tackling Periods At School
by
Eni Subair
This week Refinery29 UK is telling fascinating, funny and educational stories about women’s experiences of menstruating around the globe.
Sex
The Ziggy Cup Promises Mess-Free Period Sex – We Got Someone To Test It Out
by
Lisa Scott
Body
Can CBD Oil Cure Period Pain? We Put It To The Test
by
Amerley Ollennu
Body
How Severe PMS Nearly Stopped These Women’s Careers In Their Tracks
by
Lydia Morrish
Rag Week
3 Women On How Their Religion Affected Their Periods
Amy Sedghi
14 Sep 2018
Rag Week
The Organisations Helping To Fight Period Poverty In Your Area
Refinery29
14 Sep 2018
Rag Week
Your Funniest & Most Glorious Period Sex Stories
RACHEL ENGLAND
13 Sep 2018
Rag Week
"I Felt My Body Was Wrong": The Women Who Don't Have Periods (NSFW)
Supporting each other through periods is a familiar pastime for most women. From the colleagues trading ibuprofen and sanitary products on Slack to the hou
by
Bex Day
Rag Week
Talking About Periods When You’re Trans Or Nonbinary
“There are a lot of good conversations about trans issues happening at the moment, but I think a lot of people don’t really think or talk about tra
by
Amelia Abraham
Rag Week
My Parents Banished Me To A Hut Every Time I Got My Period
When Bhagirathi Bajagain, 20, started her period six years ago, her family imposed the traditional Nepali practice of 'Chhaupadi' – forcing her
by
Corinne Redfern
Rag Week
Men Tell Us How Much They Think Women Bleed On Their Periods
Pretty much none of us is educated enough about periods. Did you know, for instance, that period pain is way worse in the colder months? Nope, us neither.
by
Jess Commons
Rag Week
Your Period Can Actually Change The Way You Experience Illness
Anyone who has periods can tell you about the day-to-day impact on moods, energy levels, sex drive and food cravings. But research increasingly suggests th
by
Franki Cookney
Rag Week
"I Felt Suicidal": Living With Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder
Jasmine, 23, is originally from Hull but now lives in London. She started suffering with what she now knows is premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) while
by
Victoria Spratt
Rag Week
4 Women Show Us How Their Skin Changes Throughout Their Menstrual...
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Rag Week
Why We're Going To Be Talking About Periods All Week
Great news: Our week all about periods – the gloriously named Rag Week – is back for the third year running, in conjunction with Bodyform. Over the pas
by
Jess Commons
Rag Week
The Most Ridiculous Myths About Periods
by
Rose Lander
Rag Week
5 Women Who Changed The Way You Have Your Period
We pay tribute to the amazing women who pioneered the way we have our periods
by
Rose Lander
Rag Week
6 Photographers On What Their Period Means To Them
In this Rag Week special of the R29 Photo Album, we asked six female photographers to create a new photograph representing what menstruation means to them.
by
Anna Jay
Rag Week
The Most Public Period I’ve Ever Had
We've all been there. Happily going about our business when we suddenly feel it. A leak. Ask any woman and they'll have a story about when their
by
Refinery29
Rag Week
The Best & Worst Menstruation Scenes In Film & TV
by
Natalie Gil