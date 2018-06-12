When you're almost done picking teams in gym class. pic.twitter.com/HjblABuKsm— Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) June 12, 2018
Not too sure about this remake of the Office pic.twitter.com/4tmLXRskzD— Alan White (@aljwhite) June 12, 2018
Let’s be honest guys, this was the real #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/9QG6HAOnRX— Tater tots (@tweetsontots) June 12, 2018
I think future historians will refer to this as the "bad hair summit." https://t.co/9qBclduoAA— David A. Welch (@DavidAWelch) June 12, 2018
Always a good idea to be prepared.#TrumpKimSummit #TrumpKim #Trump #Kim pic.twitter.com/tDC6wWv2I3— Dispropaganda (@Dispropoganda) June 11, 2018
Trump: Nice hair kid.— Guy (@guymontaggy) June 12, 2018
Kim: Thanks bro. You were my inspiration.#TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/DA3bISZrFA
The world will see a major change !! #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/ozGrnf8r84— Chur (@churchillbobby) June 12, 2018
The two worst haircuts in history are about to trade hair care tips pic.twitter.com/9bRGIUbFT6— JAMΞS (@GallifreyJames) June 12, 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Trump/Kim Document Released! pic.twitter.com/WnAGwh9W4O— Scott Hallock (@thebestideaswin) June 12, 2018
Credit where credit is due; he risked his reputation by meeting a crazed despot who has repeatedly threatened the well-being of the world, while lying to his own people.— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 12, 2018
We all underestimated Kim Jong-un.#TrumpKimSummit
I can show you the wall, shining, shimmering, splendid.#TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/r8ypZ7VjMQ— 9GAG (@9GAG) June 12, 2018
From Little Rocket Man to “Very Talented Man”....the arc of the Trump Kim relationship— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) June 12, 2018