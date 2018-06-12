The meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un on Tuesday is nothing short of historic. It's the first time a sitting US president and a North Korean leader have ever met, and the pair have signed an agreement promising "new relations" between the countries and the "complete denuclearisation" of North Korea.
While critics say the document doesn't have teeth – that it's vague and lacking in detail – the meeting is a surprising development that could eventually lead to permanent peace on the Korean peninsula, and the pair have promised to meet again and work towards building lasting peace.
As you might expect from such a momentous occasion featuring two highly meme-able characters, the meeting has inspired some rather ingenious viral reaction. See below and God bless the internet.
When you're almost done picking teams in gym class. pic.twitter.com/HjblABuKsm— Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) June 12, 2018
Not too sure about this remake of the Office pic.twitter.com/4tmLXRskzD— Alan White (@aljwhite) June 12, 2018
Let’s be honest guys, this was the real #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/9QG6HAOnRX— Tater tots (@tweetsontots) June 12, 2018
I think future historians will refer to this as the "bad hair summit." https://t.co/9qBclduoAA— David A. Welch (@DavidAWelch) June 12, 2018
Always a good idea to be prepared.#TrumpKimSummit #TrumpKim #Trump #Kim pic.twitter.com/tDC6wWv2I3— Dispropaganda (@Dispropoganda) June 11, 2018
Trump: Nice hair kid.— Guy (@guymontaggy) June 12, 2018
Kim: Thanks bro. You were my inspiration.#TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/DA3bISZrFA
The world will see a major change !! #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/ozGrnf8r84— Chur (@churchillbobby) June 12, 2018
The two worst haircuts in history are about to trade hair care tips pic.twitter.com/9bRGIUbFT6— JAMΞS (@GallifreyJames) June 12, 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Trump/Kim Document Released! pic.twitter.com/WnAGwh9W4O— Scott Hallock (@thebestideaswin) June 12, 2018
Credit where credit is due; he risked his reputation by meeting a crazed despot who has repeatedly threatened the well-being of the world, while lying to his own people.— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 12, 2018
We all underestimated Kim Jong-un.#TrumpKimSummit
I can show you the wall, shining, shimmering, splendid.#TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/r8ypZ7VjMQ— 9GAG (@9GAG) June 12, 2018
From Little Rocket Man to “Very Talented Man”....the arc of the Trump Kim relationship— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) June 12, 2018
