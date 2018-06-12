The Trump/Kim Summit Made For Some Great Memes

Natalie Gil
photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images.
The meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un on Tuesday is nothing short of historic. It's the first time a sitting US president and a North Korean leader have ever met, and the pair have signed an agreement promising "new relations" between the countries and the "complete denuclearisation" of North Korea.
While critics say the document doesn't have teeth – that it's vague and lacking in detail – the meeting is a surprising development that could eventually lead to permanent peace on the Korean peninsula, and the pair have promised to meet again and work towards building lasting peace.
Advertisement
As you might expect from such a momentous occasion featuring two highly meme-able characters, the meeting has inspired some rather ingenious viral reaction. See below and God bless the internet.

Scary world we live in. #trump #trumpmemes #trumpkimsummit #dennisrodman #maga

A post shared by NickVeeCEO (@nickveeceo) on

Advertisement
Related Stories
The Story of THAT Angela Merkel & Trump Photo
Trump Botched "God Bless America": What That Means
Trump Grants Clemency To Alice Marie Johnson

More from Global News

R29 Original Series