2018's Coolest Sneakers, According To Influencers

Sneakers aren't going away anytime soon. From the classic white kicks to the ubiquitous (and sometimes ugly) chunky sneakers we're seeing all over Instagram, our favorite influencers are going the distance to get their hands on the latest designer collaboration.
But what sneakers are they lusting after? Well, WWD got to the bottom of it and asked a group of influencers and sneakerheads to name the must-have shoes of 2018. The results vary, but one thing is clear: anything from Virgil Abloh and Kanye West are still some of the most anticipated.
Other drops to start saving for are apparently the Nike Air Jordan 1 women’s satin collection (cited by DeeDee Negron in New York and Sanne Poeze in Amsterdam) and the Nike ACG Mowabb x Comme des Garçons shoes (says Selma Kaci Sebbagh in Paris).
Meanwhile, the men in the know say it's worth keeping an eye on the Vans Authentic’s Off the Sticker Pack (says Ray Polanco Jr. in Los Angeles), the Puma Venom Cell (said New York's Mike “Upscale Vandal” Camargo), the upcoming Fear of God x Nike collaboration (tipped by Tokyo's Landy), and the second iteration of the Roc-A-fella Nike Air Force 1s (according to the Dubai-based trainer collector Rashed Belhasa).
The top five pairs of 2018, according to WWD, are...
1. Off-White x Nike Air Prestos in White
Release Date: June 21
Price: $160
2. Adidas Yeezy 500 Desert Rat in Super Moon Yellow
Release Date: June 9
Price: $220
3. Off-White x Nike Air Jordans in University of North Carolina Colorway
Release Date: May 23
Price: $190
4. Daniel Arsham x Adidas Futurecraft 4D
5. Air Jordan 11 Concord
Release Date: December 8
Price: $220
