"Step into spring on the right foot!" "Put a little spring in your step!" When you're bombarded with advertisements and emails about spring footwear around this time of year, you probably picture strappy sandals, barely-there heels, and easy slides. But one of the most ubiquitous shoes trends of the season isn't strappy or barely-there at all. In fact, it's quite the opposite. We're talking about the chunky sneakers you're seeing all over your Instagram feed. They're cumbersome, they're quirky, and they're going strong for spring.