The thing about this style is that you either love it or you hate it, there isn't much in-between — these oversized sneakers, from Louis Vuitton and Ganni to Skechers and FILA, get just as many haters as they do fans. Of course it's because they go against everything we're told about footwear (especially in spring and summer); we're supposed to want our footwear to be sleek and elongating, not clunky and bulky. And still, there's something about these larger-than-life sneakers that the fashion world just can't quit; take Balenciaga's sold-out-everywhere Triple S sneakers , for example. Sure, "ugly" footwear is far from a new thing on the runways and in street style alike, but this season, it's back with a vengeance.