Theresa May's Brexit plan, he said, would "probably kill" any future trade deal with the U.S., because it's "a much ­different deal than the one the people voted on"; he slammed London Mayor Sadiq Khan for doing "a very bad job on terrorism” and crime, and letting too many migrants in to the city; he claimed Europe is "losing [its] culture" because of immigration; that Boris Johnson, who resigned as foreign secretary this week to ample criticism , would make "a great prime minister"; and that "the people of the U.K. agree with [him]". All that in a single interview.