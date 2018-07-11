Donald Trump arrives in the UK tomorrow for the first time since he became President of the US. During his working visit, he will meet with the Queen in Windsor, Prime Minister Theresa May at her Chequers country estate, play golf at one of his Scottish golf courses – and face mass resistance from the British public (there's also the possibility of a meeting with friend and ex-foreign secretary Boris Johnson).
The US president may have described the UK as a nation "in turmoil", but he hasn't seen anything yet. Thousands of people are expected to protest around the UK and the police are likely to come under "unquestionable pressure". The biggest mobilisation of police officers since the 2011 London riots looks set to be on guard over the coming days.
One of the president's most high-profile critics in the UK, Sadiq Khan, is even getting in on the anti-Trump action, with the London Mayor giving the green light to let a giant "Trump Baby" balloon fly over the capital.
HUGE news coming in: DONALD J TRUMP BABY WILL FLY! @SadiqKhan tried to play hard ball - in the end he had to make a Deal. No surprise - he's never won anything in his life! Sad - but True! London here I come! https://t.co/j3KCPimHI2 pic.twitter.com/oc2VKWKSN1— Trump Baby (@TrumpBabyUK) July 5, 2018
"If it's peaceful and if it's safe. Look, I can't be the censor. It's not for me to decide what's in good taste or bad taste," he told ITV's Good Morning Britain, but we'll bet he's secretly excited to see it for himself. Londoners can catch a glimpse of the 20ft (6m) balloon, which was made possible through a crowdfunding campaign, above Parliament Square throughout the President's visit.
When and where to protest
Demonstrations against Trump are planned across the country throughout his four-day UK visit. There are two big demos taking place on Thursday 12th July. In London, the campaign group Together Against Trump is holding a protest outside the US Ambassador's residence in Regent's Park from 5.30-7.30pm. The Facebook event, 'Trump not welcome - make noise as he arrives,' urges attendees to bring megaphones, whistles, pots and pans to "create a wall of sound to give him the (un)welcome he deserves".
There's also a demonstration in Oxfordshire on Thursday. Campaign group Oxford Stand Up To Racism will be outside Blenheim Palace, where Trump will dine with business leaders in the evening. Between 5.30-7.30pm they'll be "[saying] no to rolling out the red carpet for the world's number 1 racist."
Many different groups are taking to the streets across the country on Friday 13th July. Campaigners will demonstrate outside Chequers in the morning between 10 am-1pm to protest Trump and May's "racist scapegoating of migrants, Muslims and refugees"; while in Scotland demos are due to take place in Glasgow and Dundee.
There will be even bigger events happening in London. Women's March London will be at Portland Place in the morning and will hold a 'Bring The Noise' rally outside Parliament Square from 2-4pm, which has received the backing of groups and charities including Women for Refugee Women, the End Violence Against Women Coalition, Hope Not Hate, Stonewall and other LGBTQ+ groups. Attendees are being urged to make noice and wear vibrant rainbow colours to "send a powerful message of strength and colourful solidarity".
Protesters from groups including Stop Trump and Together Against Trump will also be meeting outside BBC Broadcasting House in Portland Place at 2pm, before marching through Oxford Circus and Regent Street and assembling in Trafalgar Square. Between 5-7pm the biggest protest against the president's UK visit will take place at the landmark site, with more than 50,000 people expected to show up.
Brits will also voice their dissent on Saturday 14th July. Protests will take place in Edinburgh from 12-4pm with protesters meeting outside the Scottish Parliament before making their way past the US Consulate and finishing in the Meadows park.
How to protest as a first-timer
The nationwide outcry against the President looks likely to attract hundreds of thousands of people across the UK, some of whom will be marching for the first time.
If you're a first-time demonstrator, follow these tips from environmental charity Friends of the Earth, whose online Trump protest pack also includes printable placards, practical information for attending rallies and even a #StopTrump slogan generator.
Go in a group (if possible). Demonstrations are generally peaceful and welcoming, "but pairing up with a friend with more experience or bringing along a fellow first-timer is a great way to boost your confidence ahead of your first march".
Wear comfortable clothes, bring snacks and water. It's obvious, but don't wear painful shoes, bring sun cream, a packable raincoat just in case and snacks and water. You'll need to keep your energy levels up!
Plan your meeting point. It can be difficult to get phone signal during a busy protest, so it's best to travel with friends from the outset or arrange a specific meeting point before the event starts.
Identify the issues you care about most. "From racist policies and a complete disregard for the environment, to misogyny and attempted silencing of the media; Trump has been hugely successful in giving pretty much everyone a cause to demonstrate against him," the charity says. Work out which "bloc(s)" at the demos you most identify with, be it the feminist groups, environmental groups, anti-racist groups or others.Then go show solidarity.
Get creative and colourful. If you have time, take inspiration from the ingenuous ones at the Trump Women's March and make a placard. "From creative wordplay to bold colours, placards are what form the most memorable images from demonstrations," says Friends of the Earth.
Be open to making new friends. Demonstrations are a great place to meet new people and make friends, and the charity suggests bringing chocolates, satsumas or music to share with others and lift the mood.
Post to social media if possible. Hashtags are "the best way of spreading the message as far as possible, especially among those who are unable to join the demonstration." Just don't forget to enjoy the moment – and keep your tech items on you at all times.
Be ready for what comes next. One march won't solve all our problems and what happens next matters, the charity says. "From joining a campaigning organisation, writing to your MP, or just talking to your friends and family about the issues you’ve campaigned around - there’s lots you can do to keep the demonstration going."
