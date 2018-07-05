We're used to curating our dream designer wardrobes on MatchesFashion.com, but now the site is serving up some serious homeware goals, giving us even more reason to spend our lunch break trawling through its pages.
The aspirational fashion platform has launched a brand new homeware category, featuring everything from candles and plates to cushions and printed throws from designers and brands including Bella Freud, Pendleton, La Double J and, of course, our favorite purveyors of maximalist homeware, Gucci and House of Hackney.
The company says the launch was in direct response to analysis by its buying team, which noticed that style today isn't confined to our clothes and accessories – thanks to the rise of Instagram, style permeates all elements of our lives and environments. So, of course, we want our homes to reflect our taste and look as camera-ready as possible.
Here are seven home items from Matches on our wish (and we really mean wish) list.