Is anyone else incredibly bored of minimalism? Like, the whole keeping all surfaces clean thing, the whole decorating in colours that get dirty the minute you turn your back, the whole blah boring blah?
If this sounds like you, come and join us on the other side. This is the year we're (finally) waving goodbye to Scandi sophistication and saying hello to interiors that are seriously bold.
So what is maximalism? It's essentially a fancy interiors word for being extra af. Think opulent materials, jewel tones, wild patterns and completely ridiculous accessories that exist "just because".
OG maximalist store House of Hackney can be a little spenny. But these days there are also more affordable brands aboard the maximalist bandwagon.
Channel Cher, channel Joan Collins, channel Dorien from Birds of a Feather and click through to find our pick of home accessories so extra they'd make Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen weep.