This Clever Haircut Technique Actually Made My Hair Look Longer

Despite its being very much under-the-radar here, Paul Cochrane, the salon’s owner and director, believes the calligraphy technique is the next stage in hairdressing. "Because of the unique 21-degree angle at which hair is cut, the hair sits with a lightness and a healthiness that isn't delivered with any other razor or scissors," he told me. Cochrane can’t fathom why other UK hairstylists aren’t rushing to embrace it like the rest of the world, as the salon frequently sees women who've had it done abroad and hunted them down to recreate the effect. "The calligraphy cut is being grasped everywhere else around the world," he says. "Australia, New York, California, Florida, Russia... yet in London, we’re the only ones that do it."