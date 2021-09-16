For the music buffs who can’t wait to get back on the dancefloor, in the mosh pit or both, there’ll be club music DJ sets and intimate concerts from the most personal stage of all. Join MØ, Kanis and Niki and get to know them as they perform straight from their homes and studios. Enjoy home concerts from Arlo Parks, The Lindas Lindas, and Amaarae; and throw some shapes to Kaytranada, Tokimonsta and Badsista from the comfort of your living room.