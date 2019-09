Houseplants Don’t Just Look Great — They’re Amazing For Your Skin, Too

The skin-boosting benefit of plants is no secret among professionals who work with greenery every day. Emma Sibley, owner of London Terrariums , believes working around plants all day has changed her skin for the better. "I notice such a big change in my skin as we go into winter and since working surrounded by plants. I'd like to think the plants have played a pivotal role in hydrating my skin [and health]," she told Refinery29. "My colleague and I have never been ill since we opened the shop."