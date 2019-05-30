"I Had Sex At Least 10 Times A Day": Life As A Young Female Sex Addict

I’m in a happy relationship now, which is very real and honest compared to anything I’ve had before. It’s made me realize what my previous relationships were lacking and what I wasn’t giving to past partners, how I wasn’t being open or feeling safe. In terms of the sex, I’m never going to be someone who’s happy having sex just once a week, but I’m no longer obsessive. If I’m working I still masturbate every day and if I have the day off I still have sex three times, so I definitely enjoy sex. If my partner and I lived together we’d have sex at least once a day, every day, and ideally a couple of times a day. As it stands, we have sex on average four or five times a week. When you’re addicted to sex you often need to masturbate all day or have sex all day and it has nothing to do with the other person. A healthy relationship with sex involves the other person, it’s about being connected to them, while for me it used to be about being detached from myself and everyone else.