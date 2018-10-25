Topshop Mogul Sir Philip Green Accused Of Sexual Harassment

This man clothed our country.— Scarlett Curtis (@scarcurtis) October 25, 2018
This man dressed our teenage girls.
This man is a racist, sexist bully.
This man made me cry.
This man must be stopped. Philip Green, money can’t save you.
The feminists are coming & they're wearing pink #pinknotgreen
Ahhh happy memories of Philip Green. Thinking back on the time he threw me out of a Topshop event because, quoth he, "she's an anti-Semite, she works for the fucking Guardian!"— Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) October 25, 2018
As the unacceptable face of capitalism and a confirmed suppresser of allegations as serious as those that he faces, it would be a travesty if the Honours Forfeiture Committee fails to revoke Phillip Green's knighthood.— Edward Shambrook (@EdwardShambrook) October 25, 2018
Petition for Phillip Green to be stripped of his knighthood... #MeToo— Bryony Wilshaw (@BryonyWilshaw) October 25, 2018
How much more does this chode Phillip Green have to do before he gets his knighthood taken away?— F O S T E R (@alicefoster) October 25, 2018