Lagerfeld, who was German and was born on 10th September 1933 in Hamburg, entered the industry in 1955 as assistant to couturier Pierre Balmain. After earlier stints at Chloe and Fendi, he presided over Chanel for more than three decades after taking over the iconic French fashion house in 1983. Indeed, he is widely credited with resuscitating the Chanel brand; he revived the now-globally-ubiquitous interlocked "CC" logo. “Everybody said, ‘Don’t touch it, it’s dead, it will never come back.’ But by then I thought it was a challenge,” Lagerfeld told the New Yorker in a 2007 profile. He was also in charge of creative direction for the Italian fur and leather goods fashion house Fendi and his own eponymous fashion label. In addition, he was a published photographer, an author of several books, including the weight-loss guide, The Karl Lagerfeld Diet, and creator of the bookshop 7L in Paris, which specializes in tomes about photo and art, design, architecture and fashion.