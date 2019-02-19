The Fashion World Reacts To The Death Of Karl Lagerfeld

View this post on Instagram
Nothing feels right today..at a loss for words and so heartbroken by the loss of Karl. His humor, wit , love and passion for fashion will live on forever. Thank you for the inspiration that you gave to this world and for all of the hearts that you touched in the process. Every time I saw you it felt like the first time & I will miss your hugs so much. I feel so lucky to have been in your presence. Sending my love to the Lagerfeld family and to all closest to him. I am so sorry. We all love you so much .? Rest In Peace KL❤️
Karl.....I cannot tell you how much you meant to me and how much I will miss you ♥️ I will never forget your kindness towards me, your laughs, your imagination ♥️ I came to France to see you this week and introduce you to my daughter...I’m heartbroken I was too late ♥️ Rest In Peace, I adore you ♥️
Rest in peace, Karl. I remember being so scared to interview you and yet you were in fact incredibly witty and generous. Thank you for inviting me to some of the most glamorous experiences of my life, it was an honour to know you. Oh yeah and thanks for the dry shampoo tip, will always think of you as I powder my wig. ❤️
I got to interview Karl when I was the editor of @luckymagazine and, since it was around April Fool’s Day, we mocked up a cover of the issue with his cat on the cover. He was so tickled by it that he asked to keep it. I didn’t know him well but in my fleeting encounters with him, he had a wicked wit (he had very strong opinions about Athleisure) and a true fashion legend. Rest In Peace, thank you for inspiring us
“To design is to breathe, so if I can’t breathe I’m in trouble” RIP @KarlLagerfeld #karlargerfeld ?— henry holland (@henryholland) February 19, 2019
Karl Lagerfeld, the most prolific designer of the 20th and 21st centuries, the definition of a fashion polyglot, and the mastermind of his own myth, has died. He was 85. We will not see his like again - https://t.co/vqYVIPWp4I— Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) February 19, 2019