First daughter and special adviser to the president Ivanka Trump took time out of her busy schedule to promote one of her father's new "hire American" initiatives. In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, Ivanka said President Donald Trump will be signing an executive order this week “to prioritize and expand workforce development so that we can create and fill American jobs with American workers."
According to Ivanka, her father will create the National Council for the American Worker with the goal of creating a plan that will help companies in high-demand industries hire and retain American workers. The first daughter, who in the past has pushed for more technology education in schools, added the administration will also create a campaign to promote careers in skilled trades and STEM industries.
Ivanka and her father's administration are also asking 15 companies to sign a "Pledge to America’s Workers" — a worthwhile endeavor until you consider that the first daughter herself and the president have spent a lot of time not hiring Americans for their family business.
In launching a National Workforce Strategy @realDonaldTrump and this Admin are working to fill vacant American jobs with American workers; many of whom have been on the sidelines of our economy & deserve an opportunity to work + thrive:— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 18, 2018
"Our hope is that millions of men and women who have been on the sidelines will now have the chance to find fulfilling work that lifts up them and their families," Ivanka wrote in the op-ed. "If we give American students and workers the training and opportunities they need, they will continue to be the greatest pioneers of the 21st century."
Meanwhile, all of her namesake brand's clothing and other products have been made in foreign factories for years. (Ivanka stepped away from the daily operations of the company in early 2017, though she's still profiting from it.) Ivanka Trump-branded dresses hail from in Indonesia, her suit jackets are made in Vietnam, denim pants are created in Bangladesh, and shoes turn out to be from Ethiopia.
Some of the family's Trump products have been made in places such as Turkey, Slovenia, Mexico, and Germany. First lady Melania Trump's jewelry line has also been outsourced.
But the most ironic bit is that the president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, FL is currently seeking approval from the Department of Labor to hire 78 foreign guest workers for the next winter season.
We guess "hiring American" is easy to say as long as you don't have to put your money where your mouth is.
