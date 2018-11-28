2016



Nine years later, Ivanka addressed the 2016 Republican National Convention, introducing her father. "Everything about her image is much more polished and 'straight up-and-down,' rather than sensual, like in the Conan interview," Wood said. "It's a conscious effort on her part to present herself as more educated, sophisticated, and formal."



As part of this effort, she's started enunciating her words more and has almost stopped using contractions. "We tend to not use contractions when we're overly conscious or when we're being deceptive," Wood noted.



Grant said: "The big evolution — and it was particularly pronounced in her speech at the convention — is that her sound is richer and rounder now, and she doesn't have those drop-offs where it gets scratchy."