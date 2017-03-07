From a business perspective, Klem faces a bit of a challenge: How do you run a brand that sells a real person’s life — one that she's out there living very publicly — when you can no longer mention, refer to, or show her? And when she’s refraining from interacting with the brand entirely, too? While Ivanka Trump is out there, living out the brand’s mission, Klem, a registered Democrat, is left behind at headquarters taking the anti-Trump punches while also trying to carve out a second identity for it using Ivanka Trump’s name, minus the association to her. “It's an exciting opportunity to really define for our customers what [it means] to buy something that's Ivanka Trump, that is separate, apart from who she is as a person,” Klem says, nodding to her second in command, Rosemary K. Young, the company’s 41-year-old vice president of marketing, who is also dressed in Ivanka Trump: a business-casual peasant blouse, and pleated satin skirt with a tastefully edgy mesh panel. The two have ordered new research to better understand their customer but based on what they know already she is between 25 and 40 years old, has an income of about $60,000 to $100,000 a year, and probably lives in New York, California, or Texas (those are the brand’s three biggest markets). Once they have a better sense of who she is, they can target the brand’s messaging accordingly.