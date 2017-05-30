This makes her a success story and a role model. Her appeal has much less to do with what she’s doing, than what she’s not doing. And ethics scandals of the sort that have inundated our Twitter feeds (likeabout her foundation, orabout her brand, orabout her trust — not to mention the recent investigation between her husband, Jared Kushner, and Russian intelligence) are just no big deal in China, which has major corruption issues of its own. “The kind of corruption that we might be talking about in the United States [regarding Ivanka] is not as overt as the kind of corruption that President Xi Jinping has been fighting in China over the past couple years,” says Cunningham. “There, you very clearly have government officials and their family amassing literal piles of money in their homes. Ivanka is getting preferential treatment, but that’s not necessarily considered a deal-breaker in China. There, it’s common practice to use your connections and family, and reciprocity is an obligation.”