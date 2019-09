Designer Kate Spade Is So Committed To Her New Brand, She Changed Her Name

Kate Valentine, formerly Spade, hasn't been involved with the namesake label she founded with business partner and husband Andy Spade for almost a decade. (Fun fact: when the couple launched the line in 1993, they weren't married yet, and Kate went by her maiden name, Kate Brosnahan. So the brand moniker was actually a mash-up of Kate's first name and Andy's last name, according to Business Of Fashion.)The duo parted ways with Kate Spade (the brand) nine years ago , shortly after it was bought by Liz Claiborne Inc. (The parent company would then become Fifth & Pacific in 2012, before changing its name once again in 2014 to Kate Spade & Co .) Following the couple's departure, Deborah Lloyd was appointed president and chief creative officer of Kate Spade; she has been with the brand since then.This new business venture brings Valentine and Spade back to some tried-and-true terrain: accessories. For its inaugural collection, Frances Valentine is focused on footwear (there are a couple of bag styles as well). The minimalist kicks sport statement accents, and the styles are expected to retail in the mid- to upper-hundreds, as reported Business of Fashion. "Before I left Kate Spade, designing shoes was the best experience," she told the publication. "I just adored the little details."