Before Ivanka Trump, There Was Julie Nixon

Even before the presidency, both women took the spotlight in a way their siblings did not. Ivanka modeled, ran her eponymous clothing and jewelry business , and worked closely with her father at the Trump Organization and on The Apprentice. Julie was the assistant managing editor of the Saturday Evening Post before Nixon’s 1968 election, but was also one of his most active campaigners from as early as her days as a student. Smith College was a burgeoning mecca for supporters of the Women's Liberation Movement while Julie still attended, especially following the graduation of famous alumna Gloria Steinem. And while it's clear Julie considered herself an advocate for women's rights, her father's administration sent mixed messages when it came to taking women's equality seriously. Years later, in a 1999 interview , Julie describes the “hard edge of the women's movement” that the Nixon administration was weary to support.