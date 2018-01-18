Donald Trump's Fake News Awards Are Here… Sort Of

Donald Trump, presumably bored of merely attacking the media via Twitter, has officially made good on his promise to hand out Fake News Awards.
The POTUS and former Celebrity Apprentice host took to Twitter earlier this month to share that he would present awards to reporters whose work he deemed uncredible on Wednesday, January 17. He wrote:
"The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated!"
Now, today is that day. Instead of rolling out a red carpet or renting out the Dolby Theater, Trump took to posting a link from GOP.com on — you guessed it! — Twitter.
"And the FAKE NEWS winners are..."
And the FAKE NEWS winners are...https://t.co/59G6x2f7fD— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018
The list (the site was not available for every user seeking access) consists of 10 reports the POTUS found problematic. It was New York Times reporter Paul Krugman who came first on the list for his comments about the economy being unable to recover of Trump's presidency. Second is ABC News' Brian Ross, who incorrectly reported that Michael Flynn would testify that Trump told Flynn to connect with Russian officials during the presidential campaign. Third on the list is CNN, which reported that Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., had access to hacked documents via Wikileaks.
Whether any of these winners will receive an actual "fake news trophy," as Trump suggested via Twitter back in November, is unclear.
After the awards, the GOP website lists 10 alleged accomplishments of Trump's time in the White House.
Shortly after posting a link to the website, the hotel mogul championed "great reporters" on Twitter.
"Despite some very corrupt and dishonest media coverage, there are many great reporters I respect and lots of GOOD NEWS for the American people to be proud of!"
Despite some very corrupt and dishonest media coverage, there are many great reporters I respect and lots of GOOD NEWS for the American people to be proud of!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018
Despite his award show focusing on the spreading of fake news, Trump did not mention his involvement in the movement to discredit President Barack Obama as an American citizen or insist upon the guilt of the exonerated Central Park 5. Maybe next year.
"ISIS is in retreat, our economy is booming, investments and jobs are pouring back into the country, and so much more!," tweeted Trump on Wednesday. "Together there is nothing we can’t overcome--even a very biased media. We ARE Making America Great Again!"
ISIS is in retreat, our economy is booming, investments and jobs are pouring back into the country, and so much more! Together there is nothing we can’t overcome--even a very biased media. We ARE Making America Great Again!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018
