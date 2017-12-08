Melania Trump Wants To Get Away From It All & We're Here To Help

All Melania Trump wants for Christmas is for someone to take her to a deserted island preferably far, far away from Washington, D.C.
On Thursday, during a visit to the Children’s National Hospital in D.C., the first lady was asked where would she like to spend her Christmas vacation. (The Trumps are expected to spend the holidays at Mar-a-Lago, the president's resort in Palm Beach, Florida.)
“If you could spend the holidays anywhere in the world, where would you go?” Andy, a 10-year-old patient at the hospital, asked her.
"I would spend my holidays on a deserted island, a tropical island," she said. "With my family."
Her answer was met with laughter from the audience, because who wouldn't want to casually get away from the dumpster fire also known as 2017? FLOTUS also seemed to find the whole thing hilarious and shared a clip where she answers the question on Twitter. She wrote, "Fun questions from the kids @childrenshealth."
Fun questions from the kids @childrenshealth ? https://t.co/T5oIMBoIA6— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 7, 2017
Naturally, some conspiracy theorists thought her answer was a cry for help. After all, it has been reported that she didn't want to be first lady "come hell or high water." (Her husband contradicts that narrative, saying she "truly loves" being first lady.)
Or, perhaps, Washington D.C. is just a tough place to be and honestly, who doesn't want to escape for a bit?
So, here are five deserted, tropical places Trump can visit this Christmas where she won’t be bothered.
Mu Ko Ang Thong is an archipelago made up by about 40 islands in the Gulf of Thailand. All islands but the one called Ko Paluay are uninhabited.
Cocos Island can be found about 300 miles off the coast of Costa Rica. The only inhabitants are Costa Rican Park Rangers, but surely an arrangement can be made for the first lady of the United States.
Only about 200 islands in The Maldives are inhabited by locals or tourists. That means Trump has almost 1,000 remaining coral islands to choose from.
Tetepare is one of the Solomon Islands and the largest uninhabited island in the South Pacific.
The Rock Islands, about 200 to 300 limestone islands of volcanic origin in Palau’s Southern Lagoon, are for the most part uninhabited.
