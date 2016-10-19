Ivanka Trump has again weighed in on her father's now-infamous 2005 comments about groping women, saying the GOP nominee "recognizes it was crude language."



"He was embarrassed that he said those things, and he apologized. That’s not language consistent with any conversation I’ve ever had with him certainly, or any conversation I’ve overheard, so it was a bit jarring for me to hear, and he was very sincere in his apology," Trump said in an interview at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit on Wednesday.



She added that she wasn't sure her father even remembered the conversation captured in the recording, which has sparked widespread controversy and led a number of women to come forward with allegations of groping and other forms of sexual misconduct.



The 34-year-old businesswoman, who has played a significant role in Trump's outreach to women, downplayed her own strategic role on his White House bid, saying she's "not the campaign mastermind."



"I'm not a surrogate, I'm a daughter," she said in the discussion with Time's Nancy Gibbs.