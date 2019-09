I admit, I laughed along myself at first, the irony flying right over my zapped head. I’m a not-thin woman; I’ve written hundreds of articles and a whole damn book about these body issues, and still the bias lives inside me, and it is well-fed. It cares little for the particular nastiness of Trump’s “Missy Piggy.” It thrives on a steady stream of headlines that twist every new mother into a “hot mama,” her every trip to the pharmacy a chance to “flaunt” her “stunning post-baby body.”Over and over again, we are shocked but not surprised by Trump’s success. Each time he says something bigoted or slanderous, we look around and say, “Can you believe this?” only to see that many, many people do. This is the alarming undercurrent of Trump’s rise; it’s a daily wake-up call to the things we know but look away from — and the things we think but do not say. I say "we" not in solidarity, but because I can’t deny it: There are enough of us who believe in this man that "they" cannot reasonably be called a "they" anymore.And the more he speaks, the more he reveals, not about them, but all of us. With this so-called “plain talk,” he has made more visible a problem that we prefer to keep cloaked in concern, fear, and backhanded compliments. That doesn’t give him a pass, but more importantly, it doesn’t give us one either. Here is one of many outrageous, undeniable facts about who we are: We don’t like it when women gain weight. Just because we don’t call them names doesn’t mean we aren’t saying it. If you can’t hear that, then you’re simply not listening.Kelsey Miller is a features writer, the creator of The Anti-Diet Project , and the author of Big Girl: How I Gave Up Dieting and Got a Life. The views expressed here are her own.