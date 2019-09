Alicia Machado is not staying silent after Donald Trump, in his overnight tweet storm, urged his followers to "check out" her alleged sex tape.The former beauty queen took to Instagram to comment on the "defamations and cheap, ill-intentioned lies" spread by Trump and his campaign."Throughout his campaign of hate, the Republican candidate insists on discrediting and demoralizing a woman, one of his most defining and terrifying characteristics. With this, he seeks to distract attention from his real problems and his inability to pretend to be the leader of this great nation," she said in her post, translated from Spanish . "When I was a young girl, the now-candidate humiliated me, insulted me, and publicly disrespected me, as he has done, usually privately, in the most cruel form."