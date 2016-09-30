The former beauty queen took to Instagram to comment on the "defamations and cheap, ill-intentioned lies" spread by Trump and his campaign.
"Throughout his campaign of hate, the Republican candidate insists on discrediting and demoralizing a woman, one of his most defining and terrifying characteristics. With this, he seeks to distract attention from his real problems and his inability to pretend to be the leader of this great nation," she said in her post, translated from Spanish. "When I was a young girl, the now-candidate humiliated me, insulted me, and publicly disrespected me, as he has done, usually privately, in the most cruel form."
"El candidato republicano y su equipo de campaña nuevamente están generando ataques, insultos e intentando revivir difamaciones y falsas acusaciones sobre mi vida. Todo eso con la finalidad de intimidarme, humillarme y desequilibrarme una vez más. Los ataques que han surgido son calumnias y mentiras baratas generadas con malas intenciones, que no tienen fundamento que han sido difundidas por medios amarillistas. Ésta, por supuesto, no es la primera vez que enfrento una situación así. Por medio de su campaña de odio, el candidato republicano insiste en desacreditar y desmoralizar a una mujer, lo que definitivamente es una de sus características más aterradoras. Con esto, busca distraer la atención de sus reales problemas y de su incapacidad para pretender ser el líder de este gran país. Cuando era apenas una jovencita, el ahora candidato, me humilló, me insultó, me irrespetó públicamente, como lo hacía usualmente de forma privada de la forma más cruel. Así como esto me pasó a mí, es claro a través de los años, que sus acciones y conductas se han repetido con otras mujeres durante décadas. Por lo tanto, seguiré de pie, compartiendo mi historia, mi apoyo absoluto a la señora Clinton en nombre de las mujeres, de mis hermanas, tías, abuelas, primas, amigas y la comunidad femenina. A mis latinas y en general, quiero agradecerles todo el apoyo, el amor y el respeto, a mi carrera, a mi persona como ser humano y a mi familia. Yo me hice ciudadana de este gran país porque aquí nació mi hija y porque quería ejercer todos mis derechos, entre ellos votar. Continuaré de pie, firme en mi experiencia vivida como Miss Universo y ustedes conmigo apoyándome. He estado tan complacida por tantas palabras amables, por tanto amor. Yo estoy centrándome en mi ocupada carrera, en mi labor de madre y voy a seguir dando pasos positivos para la comunidad latina, seguiré como activista en pro de los derechos de la mujer y el respeto que nos merecemos. Aprecio todo su amor y todo su apoyo nuevamente, gracias". Miles de bendiciones.
She added, "As this was happening to me, it has become clear over the years that his actions and conduct have been repeated with other women over decades. Therefore I will continue to stand, sharing my story, with absolute support for Mrs. Clinton in the name of women, of my sisters, aunts, grandmothers, cousins, friends, and the female community.”
Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton called Trump's Twitter rant "unhinged, even for Trump."
Alicia deserves praise for courageously standing up to Trump's attacks. And he has the gall to blame her—and say he "helped"?— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2016
Trump obsessively bullies Rosie O'Donnell—an accomplished actor. He insulted Kim Kardashian for her weight—when she was pregnant. Pathetic.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2016
Trump on equal pay: "Do as good a job" as men.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2016
Abortion? Should be "punished."
Pregnancy? An "inconvenience."
Wives working? "Dangerous."
While Donald continues day 5 of his Machado meltdown, we'll be in Florida talking about national service. You'll want to watch.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2016
We're less than 40 days out from the election, and instead of directing his attention to other issues, the Republican presidential candidate is continuing to smear a former pageant queen on Twitter and urging millions of people to check out her alleged sex tape.
The two-decade-old feud between Donald Trump and former Miss Universe Alicia Machado was reignited after the first presidential debate earlier this week when Hillary Clinton used the Venezuelan beauty queen as an example of Trump's bad treatment of women.
The day after the debate, instead of shifting away from the issue, the GOP nominee doubled down on his weight-shaming comments. And on Friday, he took the controversy to Twitter.
Wow, Crooked Hillary was duped and used by my worst Miss U. Hillary floated her as an "angel" without checking her past, which is terrible!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016
Using Alicia M in the debate as a paragon of virtue just shows that Crooked Hillary suffers from BAD JUDGEMENT! Hillary was set up by a con.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016
Did Crooked Hillary help disgusting (check out sex tape and past) Alicia M become a U.S. citizen so she could use her in the debate?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016
But to slut-shame Machado and call her "disgusting" — after already weight-shaming her earlier in the week — is an unprecedented low for the candidate.
The alleged sex tape to which he refers doesn't exist, according to Snopes. Trump and other Machado critics may have been referring to an alleged "risqué" scene in the Spanish reality show La Granja.
The attack, posted between 5:14 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. EDT, also included the theory that Hillary Clinton helped Machado obtain her citizenship — a claim that Trump offered no proof of.