Sure, She's Great On Child Care — But Ivanka Trump Is Not Running For President

Depending on your point of view, Ivanka is either earnestly humanizing or just another Trump with a talent for branding. But none of that matters because here’s the thing: Ivanka Trump is not running for president. Her father is. And when left to his own devices, without Ivanka as a babysitter, he reverts to his true misogynistic inclinations — like the time he said women who have abortions should be punished ; or when he said that if Ivanka were sexually harassed at the workplace, he’d hope she’d get a new career ; or the fact that Roger Ailes, who was ousted from Fox News over sexual harassment claims, is an adviser ; or the fact that he can’t name another woman he’d put in his Cabinet other than Ivanka . (Not even his other daughter, poor Tiffany .) And if you vote for Trump, that’s the person you’re voting for in November.Yesterday, during the Trump campaign’s rollout of the plan, a campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell: "We’ve got Hillary Clinton talking about how she’s always been fighting for children…We can’t find a lot about her child-care policy on her website."This was something that Donald Trump repeated in his rally last night: "My opponent has no child-care plan. She never will." Both of these statements are patently false (look here and here , for example). Hillary Clinton has been talking about the cost of child care since May, when she was still running in the primary against Bernie Sanders.Either Trump is lying to his constituents who don’t know any better, or he’s only just started to pay attention. But once Ivanka inevitably moves off stage (you don’t think she’ll accompany him everywhere, do you?), there is no telling what will come out of that mouth.Yael Kohen is a writer and editor who is the author of We Killed: The Rise of Women in American Comedy. The views expressed here are her own.