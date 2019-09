Later on in the program, the crowd heard a passionate and powerful speech from Donald Trump, Jr. The 38-year-old father of five echoed many of his dad's frequent refrains on the campaign trail as he made a pitch for a Trump presidency.The remarks from the two Trump kids came a day after the nominee's current wife, Melania Trump, delivered a speech that quickly became mired in controversy (and Twitter ridicule) over language that mirrored a 2008 address by Michelle Obama. The Trump campaign says the similarity wasn't plagiarism.Similarities between Trump's son's speech and an article by the writer F.H. Buckley also raised eyebrows soon after the night wrapped up. But Buckley came to the surrogate's defense, saying he helped write that speech. Two more Trump children, Eric and Ivanka, are expected to address delegates later this week.Other notable speakers Tuesday included House Speaker Paul Ryan and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.Trump's convention win brings an end to a long and contentious campaign that once saw a field of more than a dozen GOP White House hopefuls. Some delegates dissatisfied with Trump's primary wins tried to force a rule change earlier this week to allow them to vote for someone else, even if their state primary results bound them to support Trump. But that effort failed.Trump is expected to face presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton on the November ballot. Democrats select their nominee at their own convention in Philadelphia next week.