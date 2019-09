I want to be a good Republican soldier, but in order to do that, Trump needs to earn my vote. Trump’s words have consequences. He has eroded Republican confidence in his candidacy, and now he must fight to win it back. If Trump wants to win, he is going to have to convince me, and people like me , that he is listening to our concerns. My vote has value, and if Trump wants it, he has to work for it.Trump has time, but it’s running out. The Trump team has one final opportunity to connect with disaffected Republicans and persuadable Independents as we enter the last phase of the campaign season. His biggest test will be the presidential debates.Can Trump take that stage and surprise us all — not in the way he's been doing with clickbait sound bites — but with leadership and a strong campaign? Can Trump once again shock the electorate by commanding the presidential debate stage? Can he convince voters he's more commander in chief and less Triumph the Insult Comic Dog?If there is one lesson we have learned from the 2016 campaign so far, it is to expect the unexpected.