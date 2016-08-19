I wonder what I would tell my infant son if he were old enough to understand. As a mother, how would I explain to him that the Republican nominee for president didn’t believe an American of Hispanic heritage like himself was American enough to do his job?



I went to the Republican National Convention in July to try to make up my mind about Trump. I had hoped that he would pivot away from the sideshow of insults that marked his campaign throughout the primary. I went to Cleveland, hopeful to see a candidate I could vote for in the general election. But in the weeks that followed, I was proven wrong. It just got worse.



Trump was never my first choice, but I respect the fact he was elected as the GOP nominee. To disregard Trump’s appeal is to overlook the problems facing millions of our neighbors who are worried about the economy, feel ignored by politicians, and scared about national security and the upsurge of terrorism attacks.

