The Final Round Of GOP Primaries Could Hand Trump The Nomination

Donald Trump might already be the presumptive nominee, but the primaries aren’t done yet. Republicans go to the polls tonight in five states, including two winner-take-all contests.
Tuesday night is the last round of primaries on the Republican side, with contests held in New Mexico, as well as winner-take-most California, and winner-take-all states South Dakota, New Jersey, and Montana.
With Trump as the last remaining candidate, tonight’s polls will give the final push to make his candidacy for president official. Though he’s been the presumptive nominee since the departure of rival John Kasich from the race, he remains short of the 1,237 officially pledged delegates needed to secure the nomination. Trump currently has 1,144 delegates pledged to him, with an additional 95 unpledged delegates (superdelegates) saying they’ll support him at the conventions.
Polls begin closing at 8 p.m. EDT, and we’ll be updating here with the results as they become clear. Ahead, catch up on the results from contests held so far.
Editor's note: This post is being updated with information about additional primary and caucus results as they become available. It was originally published on March 1, 2016.
