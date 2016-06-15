After a long and fraught fight, the final contest of the 2016 presidential primary comes to an end on Tuesday night.
The District of Columbia will hold its Democratic primary on Tuesday night, the final contest for either party. The District, whose Republican primary in March was won by Marco Rubio, has 45 delegates to award to the Democratic candidates.
Though Hillary Clinton was named the presumptive Democratic nominee on June 6, her opponent, Bernie Sanders, has said he will remain in the race until the party’s convention, which will be held July 25 through July 28. Sanders currently stands at 1,828 delegates, more than 500 shy of the 2,383 needed to win the nomination. Front-runner Clinton is also technically shy of that threshold, with 2,203 pledged delegates. However, she also has the support of 577 of the party’s superdelegates, though they are free to vote for the candidate of their choice at the convention.
Polls begin closing at 8 p.m. EDT, and we’ll be updating here with the expected winner as it becomes clear. Ahead, catch up on the results from contests held so far. And be sure to check back to see which candidate emerges the winner of the day.
Results for the Republican primaries can be found here.
Editor's note: This post is being updated with information about additional primary and caucus results as they become available. It was originally published on March 1, 2016.
