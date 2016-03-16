Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton will go head-to-head tonight, for a set of delegate-heavy primaries.



The two Democratic candidates are competing in contests in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio. All five states are heavy on the delegate count: Florida has a whopping 246 up for grabs by the Democratic candidates, more than any other state so far.



Despite Sanders’ surprise win in Michigan last week, the two hopefuls are not quite neck-and-neck. Even without the heavy support of superdelegates, Clinton still has a sizeable lead over Sanders, beating him with 767 delegates to his 553. But the score could turn quickly. There are close to 800 Democratic delegates up for grabs tonight.



Polls start closing at 7 p.m., and we’ll be updating here with the night’s results as they come in. Ahead, check in on the primaries that have already been decided, and catch up on the state of the race for the Democratic nomination.

