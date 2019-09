This article was originally published on August 1, 2016.Donald Trump has spoken out about the scandal enveloping Roger Ailes and the increasingly disturbing reports of sexual harassment. The Republican nominee for president spoke to Fox News contributor and USA Today columnist Kirsten Powers in a column posted Monday Trump expressed disappointment that women from Fox News have come forward to disparage their former CEO.“There was quite a bit of fabulous things said,” he tells Powers of Gretchen Carlson’s accusations against Ailes. “It would be easier for me and more politically correct for me to say you are right. But you would think she wouldn’t say those things.”There have now been more than a dozen individual accusations against Ailes, though Trump claimed to only be aware of one. The candidate appeared to refer to multiple women in an interview with Chuck Todd of Meet the Press Trump offered his own daughter some advice should she face a similar situation."I would like to think she would find another career or find another company if that was the case," Trump tells Powers.The columnist found the response shocking."[M]ost women don't have the financial resources of Ivanka," Powers wrote. "They can't afford to quit their job without another in hand, something that is impossible to do when you are under contract and forbidden to speak to competitors. Most importantly, why should a woman be expected to upend her career just because she ended up in the crosshairs of some harasser?"Also on Monday, Trump accused multiple fire marshals of conspiring against him and expressed anxiety that the general election might be rigged