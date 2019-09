This Dad's Photo Went Viral — Now He Has Stern Words For Donald Trump

Being a rich guy who believes your only fatherhood responsibility is providing money doesn’t make you a great dad. It makes you a walking ATM. And here’s another thing — babies and toddlers don’t give a damn about your “funds.” They only care about being loved, comforted, fed, and entertained. When they looked to you to do that, did you step up like a man should? Probably not, because in your prehistoric world, that’s acting “like the wife.”I’m speaking for many men when I say that there is nothing manlier than being a great dad. Hell, you could watch The Godfather on repeat while drinking moonshine in a bathtub filled with gasoline and you wouldn’t be more of a man than a dad who braids his daughter’s hair. In fact, if a man chooses to have children, it will be the most important job he will ever have — including being president of the United States. Just ask President Obama When it’s your time to die, what do you think your kids will say about you? Will they reflect on the times you took them to the playground? Helped them with homework? Or taught them how to ride a bike? Because when we’re on the other side of the grass, those bonding moments are things dads are remembered for — not our money or business acumen. And guess what? The only currency needed for those activities are love and time.I have no clue what will happen in November, but I find myself wondering, In what universe does it make sense to elect a man who has offended pretty much everyone under the sun — including men who take fatherhood seriously and the people who love them?So, Mr. Trump, instead of worrying about fixing this great country, maybe you should start by trying to fix the broken man in your gold-plated mirror first.