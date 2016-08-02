What do a silent Muslim woman, approximately 30 black students, and a crying baby have in common? They have all been kicked out of Donald Trump's rallies.
During an event in Ashbury, VA, the Republican nominee asked if a woman with a crying baby could leave, according to Politico.
At first it seemed like Trump didn't mind that the baby was crying and disrupting his speech.
"Don’t worry about it. I love babies. I hear that baby crying, I like it," he said. "What a baby. What a beautiful baby. Don’t worry, don’t worry. The mom’s running around like — don’t worry about it, you know. It’s young and beautiful and healthy and that’s what we want."
But after he continued with his remarks and the child wouldn't stop bawling, Trump changed his tune.
"Actually, I was only kidding, you can get the baby out of here," he told the woman from the stage. "That’s all right. Don’t worry. I, I think she really believed me that I love having a baby crying while I’m speaking. That’s okay. People don’t understand. That’s okay."
