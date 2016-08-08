I Have A Lot Of Problems With Donald Trump — & His Parenting Is A Big One

First of all, call me crazy, but I’m one of those people who believe America is already great. If you disagree with that, how far back do we have to go to make “America great again,” exactly? Back when Blacks were enslaved? When the Japanese were placed in internment camps? When women couldn’t vote? When the LGBTQ community couldn’t get legally married?



I could go on about the ridiculously long laundry list of reasons why I believe Trump is completely unfit to be the most powerful individual in America. But let’s talk about an underreported topic.



Writing about men who raise children is my fast lane. Trump certainly has experience in the fatherhood department. He has five kids with three different women. And on a side note — could you imagine what it would be like if Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama had five kids with three different spouses? The narrative would be a lot different from the non-narrative Trump benefits from, but we won’t go there.