Despite recent boycotts (including the #grabyourwallet campaign), Ivanka Trump's company sales are actually booming in one category: fragrance. Trump's namesake Eau de Parfum Spray is currently a #1 top-seller on Amazon . In fact, technically the scent holds the two top spots in the women's category. (One is the $36 full-sized bottle; the other is its $15 roll-on version.) And judging by the comments trickling into the reviews section, people aren't exactly buying it for the scent — which is described as a flirtatiously spicy floral (not to be confused with a softly sensual inauguration). Instead, they're coming out to support the first daughter. One verified purchaser said, "I bought this perfume in support of Ivanka Trump. I had no idea how it smelled. I have to say I was pleasantly surprised and I LOVE it!!" Another said, "I love this scent and happily showed my support by purchasing this perfume. Just wish I can fit into her gorgeous clothing line." And finally: "LOVE LOVE LOVE this Eau de Parfum Spray! All of Ivanka's scents are great! This one is no different! Highly recommend!" Uh Donald, is that you?