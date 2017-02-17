Despite recent boycotts (including the #grabyourwallet campaign), Ivanka Trump's company sales are actually booming in one category: fragrance. Trump's namesake Eau de Parfum Spray is currently a #1 top-seller on Amazon. In fact, technically the scent holds the two top spots in the women's category. (One is the $36 full-sized bottle; the other is its $15 roll-on version.) And judging by the comments trickling into the reviews section, people aren't exactly buying it for the scent — which is described as a flirtatiously spicy floral (not to be confused with a softly sensual inauguration). Instead, they're coming out to support the first daughter. One verified purchaser said, "I bought this perfume in support of Ivanka Trump. I had no idea how it smelled. I have to say I was pleasantly surprised and I LOVE it!!" Another said, "I love this scent and happily showed my support by purchasing this perfume. Just wish I can fit into her gorgeous clothing line." And finally: "LOVE LOVE LOVE this Eau de Parfum Spray! All of Ivanka's scents are great! This one is no different! Highly recommend!" Uh Donald, is that you?
Curiously, there were no negative reviews at press time. Amazon declined to comment on this story.
