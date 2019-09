Update: Ivanka Trump Responds To The #GrabYourWallet Boycott

A social campaign encouraging customers to boycott Ivanka Trump's fashion brand (and the hashtag accompanying it, #GrabYourWallet) went viral this week. The daughter of the Republican presidential nominee declined to comment about this campaign targeted at her business — until now.In an interview with Good Morning America that coincided with the new Trump-branded hotel (funnily enough) on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., George Stephanopoulos asked all of the Trump children how their father's presidential campaign has affected their own companies, specifically pressing Ivanka on #GrabYourWallet. "The beauty of America is people can do what they like," she said. "But I'd prefer to talk to the millions — the tens of millions — of American women who are inspired by the brand and the message that I've created.""My advocacy of women, trying to empower them in every aspect of their lives, started long before the presidential campaign did. I've never politicized that message," Trump told GMA. "People who are seeking to politicize it because they disagree with the politics of my father — there's nothing I can do to change that."Now that we're less than two weeks away from Election Day, we'll know soon enough how this plays out.This story was originally published on October 25, 2016.Despite her proximity to her father's presidential campaign, Ivanka Trump has attempted to keep her business separate from the 2016 election. "I've made a very conscious decision to stay away from [political content on my site] because it would bring, certainly, noise and attention, but that's not the long-term goal," she said of her relationship to the cycle at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit earlier this month. Still, as November 8 inches closer and closer, it's becoming even harder to reckon with the disconnect between Ivanka Trump the Brand and the Trump Campaign — so much so, that customers are now taking action.A boycott of the Ivanka Trump Collection — a $100 million business comprising clothing, handbags, shoes, and jewelry — is starting to gain traction on social media, with the intention of stalling sales at the brand's various stockists, The Guardian reports. Aptly titled " #GrabYourWallet ," the movement, started by Silicon Valley-based brand strategist Shannon Coulter on October 11, is a direct response to the leaked tape that saw the Republican presidential nominee saying...well, you probably know . The elder Trump's words reminded her of her own experiences with sexual harassment in the workplace, and she decided to take action with her currency.Coulter said that something about her perception of the nominee's daughter "changed for [her]" in the aftermath of that recording. "If Ivanka Trump had distanced herself from the campaign, I would not be boycotting her," she told The Guardian. She then compiled a list of the brand's stockists , which include Nordstrom, Zappos, Lord & Taylor, Bloomingdale's, and Amazon, among others, and encouraged people to get in touch with their customer service lines to let them know they'll be taking their business elsewhere as long as they carry Ivanka Trump products. And so far, customers are responding.