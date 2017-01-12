On the heels of a Buzzfeed report that Trump’s inauguration would focus on “soft sensuality” and “poetic cadence” rather than celebrity, Trump could be joined by a fellow reality star. Caitlyn Jenner will be a part of Donald Trump's inauguration, according to a Tuesday report in Us Weekly. Multiple publications have the report, though LGBTQ Nation clarifies that a Jenner spokesperson says that they're “unaware, at the moment, of any details relating to this.” Jenner has long been a Republican, calling Hillary Clinton a "fucking liar" on I Am Cait and offering to be Ted Cruz's trans ambassador. She also said, last March, that she believed Donald Trump would be better for women. “It was easy to come out as trans. It was harder to come out as Republican," she said during the 2016 RNC. Though nothing has yet been confirmed, Cosmopolitan has already called her attendance "unforgivable." Our own Heather Wood Rudulph said, of Jenner's support for the then-candidate, "Are you fucking kidding me, Caitlyn?" Jenner, should she show up, would be following in the footsteps of son-in-law Kanye West. West notably met with Trump after his election.
