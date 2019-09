Caitlyn Jenner's Support For Donald Trump Is Appalling

Until recently, Jenner’s conservative ideology has been something we’ve sort of rolled our eyes about, as if we’re expecting her to come around and see the light, just as she learned to stop saying “them” when talking about trans women. With the help of her friends, Jenner has made tremendous progress from the obliviousness of living in a bubble to actively seeking out the stories of trans men and women across the country and learning about the challenges of their lives. She really does seem to care. And yet, her support of conservative candidates who actively work to harm these same people unravels all of this progress.You cannot step up as a face and voice of an entire community without even trying to understand how most of it thinks. You cannot advocate for presidential candidates who want to “fix this country” without understanding what that means within their context — that to them, “fix” means limit access to the underprivileged and underrepresented, gut funding for programs that specifically help the LGBT community, and work to reverse Roe v. Wade and Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court case that legalized same-sex marriage.Even I Am Cait co-star, author and activist Jenny Boylan — who often serves as Jenner’s moral guidance counselor — has had it with her rhetoric. In an interview with The Daily Beast published Friday, Boylan revealed that she threatened to quit the show after suffering through Jenner’s repeated conservative tirades. “I wished I hadn’t agreed to be on this show,” she said. “On Day 2 or 3, on camera [this season], I quit the show. I said, ‘I cannot do this.’”In the episode in which Jenner bashes Clinton, Boylan can’t even look her in the eyes. Instead, she walks off muttering, “Kill me now.”Jenner’s claim that her adamant conservatism and support of prejudiced politicians does not contradict her commitment to trans activism is as nonsensical as anti-choice crusaders calling themselves feminists. No, and no. You cannot participate in the abolition of a community’s human rights and then claim to be a supportive member of that same community.So, the trans community and those who genuinely support the welfare and advancement of all women — trans women, women of color, immigrant women, Muslim women, women who enjoy governing their own bodies, etc. — are faced with some serious questions: Can we root for Jenner when she supports politicians who don’t root for us? Can we champion her as a role model, celebrate her as brave, and continue to defend her against her many prejudiced critics when she pledges her allegiance to her own attackers? Can we watch I Am Cait and promote the change we hope it creates without supporting the backward, damaging ideology of its star? Or — like Boylan is perhaps still debating — is it time to walk away?