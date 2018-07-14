Ivanka Trump’s Clothing Line Pulled From Yet Another Department Store

Another Ivanka Trump placement bites the dust. Trump’s titular fashion line, Ivanka Trump, has been dropped by Hudson’s Bay, a Canadian department store. The line can no longer be found on the store’s website and will be gradually phased out of stores in the coming months.
Hudson’s Bay’s decision should not come as a surprise to Canadians. According to the Guardian, an activist group called the “Peeved Beavers” have been leading demonstrations against the store over the past year. And, of course, it has also been faced with the ultimate kiss of death for any fashion line — poor brand performance.
“Hudson's Bay is phasing out this brand through the fall based on its performance,” Meghan Biango, a Hudson’s Bay representative, told Refinery29. “As part of our regular course of business, we review our merchandise offerings and make appropriate changes.”
Hudson’s Bay is not the first store to drop Ivanka Trump’s line. Following the 2016 election, many merchandisers that carry Ivanka Trump’s label have faced intense pressure from the #GrabYourWallet campaign, which pushes consumers to boycott stores that carry Trump products.
“Never doubt that your voices and your choices matter,” she wrote on Twitter. “Keep fighting. Keep letting companies know that it's not ok to do business with racists and extremists.”
How I felt today finding out Hudson's Bay had publicly said it was dropping the Ivanka Trump brand. Never doubt that your voices and your choices matter. Keep fighting. Keep letting companies know that it's not ok to do business with racists and extremists. pic.twitter.com/8OGLu47A4F— Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) July 14, 2018
Coulter has good reason to feel excited. In wake of the #GrabYourWallet campaign, Ivanka Trump’s line been similarly phased out by Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Jet.com, DSW, Shoes.com, Belk, ShopStyle, and Gilt, according to Business Insider.
So, while Hudson’s Bay’s decision to drop the line may not have been explicitly politically motivated, the things that led the brand to perform poorly certainly were — and, chances are, it won’t be the last store to drop Ivanka Trump, either.
Refinery29 has reached out to Ivanka Trump for comment and will update this post as more information becomes available.
