Jung is the only one of the other members in the "chat" to have responded to the allegations thus far, where he admitted to his wrongdoing. “I admit to all my crimes,” Jung said in a statement translated by Soompi from Korea's Herald . “I filmed women without their consent and shared it in a social media chatroom, and while I did so I didn’t feel a great sense of guilt.” This isn’t the first time Jung has been accused of this type of "spy cam" crime , and he has since been booked by the the Seoul police. South Korean laws punish sexual violence and creating hidden footage with up to five years in prison or the equivalent of $8,900 in fines. Distributing such footage for profit can result in seven years in prison or a $27,000 fine.