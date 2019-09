Following the allegations, the 28-year-old announced on his Instagram that he had decided to retire from the the K-pop industry and leave his management agency, YG Entertainment, despite his continued denial of the allegations. “It would be better for me to retire from the entertainment scene at this point,” he said. “As this scandal is too big, I have decided to retire. As for the ongoing investigation, I will take it seriously to clear myself of all the allegations. I give my heartfelt, sincere thanks to fans at home and abroad who gave their love for the past 10 years, and I think this should be it for the sake of the reputation of YG and Big Bang.”