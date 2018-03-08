Michelle Obama Talks To A Girl From Ghana About Why Education Is Vital

MO: “My number one daily habit is to give myself permission to be happy. It's physical and mental; it's my diet, physical activity, and emotional state. That’s all tied together. And as women, this can be challenging because we’re not always taught to do it — we feel like it’s somehow selfish. But I’ve learned that when I actually put myself on the priority list along with everyone else in my life, it actually benefits them, too. When I’m happier and healthier, my family is happier and healthier, and it affects how I interact with my friends and the people I work with. So I’ve freed myself to say, yes, I can make choices that make me happy, and that will ripple out and be good for the people I love as well.”