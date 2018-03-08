Michelle Obama Talks To A Girl From Chicago About Why Education Is Vital

MO: “I always tell students that if you focus on school right now, you will have all kinds of freedom later on in your life. You’ll have the freedom to choose a career you enjoy and to earn a living that supports your family. That is truly liberating. And that’s not just true here in America. Right now, millions of adolescent girls around the world actually don’t have the chance to go to school. Imagine if, at the age of 10 or 11 or 12, someone came to you and said, ‘Sorry, you’re a girl, you’re finished with your education. Forget about all your dreams. Instead you’ll marry a man twice your age and start having babies.’