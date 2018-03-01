Anything boys can do girls can do better (*or equally just as well). While females doing kickass things isn’t ground breaking news — and if you think it is, we need to catch you up to 2018 — Vans' new "This Is Off The Wall" campaign is. Launching on March 8 for International Women's Day, the brand is kickstarting Girls Skate India, a magnified view at how a new generation of females are gaining confidence through a newfound outlet: skateboarding.