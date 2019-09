In tandem with the campaign, Vans announced that it will be opening female-catered skate clinics around the world. In a press release, Vans stated its plans to "mobilise around the world to teach women and girls how to skateboard through a series of global skate clinics beginning March 8, 2018, International Women’s Day." The brand is set to host over 100 skateboarding clinics in most major cities (i.e. Brooklyn, Chicago, London, St. Petersburg, Shanghai, Bangalore, São Paulo, and Mexico City). The clinics will be open to skaters of all levels, from beginners to experts, to join the growing female skate community and inspire a new wave of women’s skateboarding progression. You can find a complete list of skate clinics at Vans.com/girlskateevents