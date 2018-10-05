While here in the States, we're sitting at the edges of our seats thanks to all the Kavanaugh news, Melania Trump seems to be having the time of her life traveling through Africa.
Currently, she's in Nairobi, Kenya, where she met with the country's first lady Margaret Kenyatta to discuss maternal health and children's education, traveled to Nairobi National Park and played with baby elephants, and visited a home for children whose mothers have been imprisoned.
FLOTUS danced and sang with the children, which you can watch in the video below, and handed out Be Best blankets and teddy bears.
Advertisement
FLOTUS dances with orphans in Kenya pic.twitter.com/IhyHfMGtOJ— Katie Rogers (@katierogers) October 5, 2018
I have covered @FLOTUS for almost two years and have never seen her smile and laugh more than she is now with these baby elephants ? pic.twitter.com/Cmbt9HpV6k— Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) October 5, 2018
Melania really does look happier than we've ever seen her with those baby elephants.
Before Kenya, Melania visited Malawi, where she met for tea with first lady Gertrude Mutharika and watched traditional performances. She is the first U.S. first lady to ever visit Malawi.
"The American press was very excited to see the zebras meandering on what would be the Malawian equivalent to the White House lawn. The local press was chill," noted New York Times White House reporter Katie Rogers, who is embedded on Melania's trip.
There were a few protestors in Malawi, too (the pool reporter noted that they were all white). "A woman held up a sign that said #MELANIATOO, with the 'ME' in her name in bold black. Another couple held up a sign that said 'Welcome to Malawi. #NOTASHITHOLE!'" a reference to comments the president had made about African countries, which he has denied saying. Another sign said, "69 Days Past the Deadline to Reunite Families," a reference to the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy, which has resulted in the separation of thousands of children from their families.
Melania also visited a primary school and gave out Be Best soccer balls. According to the White House, around 8,000 children attend the school and are taught by 75 teachers. The average class size is 110. FLOTUS visited with second- and third-graders, touring a classroom and attending an English class.
The White House said it chose Malawi as her destination because of its high poverty rate and the difficulties for girls in accessing education. Melania learned about USAID's education initiatives in the country.
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Melania Trump sits in on an English lesson at Chipala Primary School. It has 8500+ students and 77 teachers (a ratio of 111 to 1) so most classes are huge and half of them take place outdoors. Locals told us many of the kids ask to take their textbooks home so they can help their parents learn to read. Mrs. Trump donated school supplies, frisbees and “Be Best” soccer balls. She’s the first sitting FLOTUS to ever visit Malawi.
Melania started her Africa trip by touring Cape Coast Castle in Ghana, a large former slave-holding facility where people were held in cramped, lightless dungeons.
"It's great. It's very emotional," she said when asked about her visit, according to the pool report. "This is a very special place. I will never forget the incredible experience and the stories that I heard from the [tour guide]. The dungeons that I saw...what happened so many years ago, it's really a tragedy."
She visited the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, where she watched a baby get weighed and learned about the vitamin supplements that are given to newborns, as well as visited the neonatal intensive-care unit (NICU). She also had tea with Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the first lady of Ghana.
Meanwhile, the president was egging on Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court, calling protestors "very rude elevator screamers" in his inimitable way. "The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love! #Troublemakers," he tweeted. (There's no evidence that any of the protestors are paid or professionals.)
The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love! #Troublemakers— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2018
Very proud of the U.S. Senate for voting “YES” to advance the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2018
Advertisement