View this post on Instagram

Melania Trump sits in on an English lesson at Chipala Primary School. It has 8500+ students and 77 teachers (a ratio of 111 to 1) so most classes are huge and half of them take place outdoors. Locals told us many of the kids ask to take their textbooks home so they can help their parents learn to read. Mrs. Trump donated school supplies, frisbees and “Be Best” soccer balls. She’s the first sitting FLOTUS to ever visit Malawi.